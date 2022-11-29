Google, IHeart To Pay States $9.4M To Ax Bogus Pixel Ads Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 28, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- Google and iHeartMedia have agreed to pay a combined $9.4 million to the Federal Trade Commission and seven states, including New York, Texas and California, to end claims that the search engine giant paid radio DJs to claim they loved its Pixel 4 phones despite not using them....

