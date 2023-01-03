Personal Injury And Med Mal Cases To Watch In 2023

By Y. Peter Kang (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- A U.S. Supreme Court case regarding the broad liability shield enjoyed by internet companies and another high court case that could decide whether private rights of action are still allowed under a federal nursing home law are among the cases injury and malpractice attorneys will be following in 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS