Tesla Trial Is Likely To Hinge On Loss Causation

By Matthew Mustokoff (January 17, 2023, 6:07 PM EST) -- In the nearly two decades since the U.S. Supreme Court first sketched out the pleading standard for loss causation in the 2005 Dura Pharmaceuticals Inc. v. Broudo decision,[1] fewer than 10 securities fraud class actions have been tried to verdict.[2]...

