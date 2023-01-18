GM Rips Class Cert. Bid In Chevy Cruze Emissions Suit

By Linda Chiem (January 18, 2023, 5:59 PM EST) -- General Motors asked a Michigan federal judge to reject a class certification bid from drivers in nearly two dozen states accusing the automaker of rigging Chevrolet Cruze diesel vehicles with emissions-cheating software, saying a multitude of factors influenced the drivers' car-buying decisions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS