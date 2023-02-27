Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 27, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- Millions of investors in special purpose acquisition companies heaved a sigh of relief last week after Delaware's Court of Chancery confirmed that shares issued during their de-SPAC mergers are valid. Shareholders of Tesla, AMC Entertainment, Mandiant and Peloton also made appearances in Delaware's court of equity....

