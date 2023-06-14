3 Abortion Enforcement Takeaways 1 Year After Dobbs

By Elena Quattrone and Sarah Hall (June 14, 2023, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Nearly one year ago, on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court released its opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade — the 1973 landmark ruling that established the constitutional right to abortion....

