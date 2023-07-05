Top Personal Injury, Med Mal News: 2023 Midyear Report

By Y. Peter Kang (July 5, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that sidestepped a potential landmine for internet companies over liability exposure for injury suits and an unprecedented sexual abuse verdict against former President Donald Trump are among Law360's top personal injury and medical malpractice cases for the first six months of 2023....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS