Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 10, 2023, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Last week, Delaware Chancery Court tossed breach of duty claims against an Ohio fashion dynasty over a snuffed cannabis investment, disappointed an e-scooter venture that sought to press a failed merger, and hurried along a six-year-old dispute between competing medical device companies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS