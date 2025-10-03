Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Real Estate Recap: How RE Attorneys Are Using AI

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( October 3, 2025, 10:54 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including real estate attorney perspective on where artificial intelligence may be useful, how hospitals are leveraging real estate and one BigLaw practice chair's bullish take on deal flow....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies