Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Real Estate Recap: REITs, FinCEN, Transfer-Based Cleanup

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( February 20, 2026, 10:37 PM EST) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including attorney views into shareholder activism among public real estate investment trusts, FinCEN's new anti-money laundering rule, and the second-to-last U.S. state to shed certain pollution inspections for commercial and industrial property transfers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies