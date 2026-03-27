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Real Estate Recap: Private Credit, Multifamily Potential, ICE

Law360 ( March 27, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including attorney insights into a pivotal moment for private credit, industry perspective on undervalued multifamily markets and a look at the litigation over immigration detention center projects....

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