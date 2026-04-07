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Analysis

March Madness Ends, But College Athlete Pay Fights Rage On

By Chris Villani ( April 7, 2026, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The NCAA crowned its basketball champions this week, but college sports is no closer to sorting out thorny player compensation questions, causing some university leaders to rethink their opposition to collective bargaining for athletes....

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