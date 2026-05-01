Hospitals Say HHS Is Withholding Safety Net Reimbursements

By Brian Steele ( May 1, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- For more than 20 years, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has failed to pay tens of millions in reimbursements to hospitals serving low-income populations by incorrectly factoring service days for patients enrolled in Medicare Part C, a coalition of 91 medical centers claimed in a D.C. federal lawsuit....
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