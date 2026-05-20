States, DC Urge 10th Circ. To OK Colo. Social Media Law

By Mike Curley ( May 20, 2026, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A group of 43 states and the District of Columbia are asking the Tenth Circuit to reverse a trial court order blocking enforcement of a new Colorado law requiring warning labels for social media used by minors, saying that even under strict scrutiny, the law is justified to protect minors' mental health....
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