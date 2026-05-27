Meta To Head To Aug. Advisory Trial In States' Addiction MDL
By Dorothy Atkins ( May 27, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge laid out plans during a hearing Wednesday to empanel an eight-member advisory jury panel in August to help her decide claims from state attorneys general against Meta Platforms Inc. in multidistrict social-media-addiction litigation, while expressing concerns that the states haven't disclosed their specific damages demands yet....
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