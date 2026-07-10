CFIUS' Mandate Misses Foreign Risk In Project Subcontracts

By Thibaut Giret ( July 10, 2026, 4:46 PM EDT) -- In June, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif., pressed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to open a review of Paramount Skydance Corps' acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., arguing the transaction falls within the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act's critical-infrastructure prong even though the CFIUS had not flagged it on its own.[1]...
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