The Biggest Trade Secret Rulings Of 2026: A Midyear Report

By Ivan Moreno ( July 17, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit issued two of the year's most consequential trade secret rulings within days of each other, wiping out Insulet's victory in a wearable insulin patch pump case while reopening a software company's path to potentially larger damages in a dispute with Ford Motor Co. Here, Law360 highlights the biggest trade secret decisions so far this year....
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