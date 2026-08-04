AI, Prediction Markets Lead Securities Developments In 2026
By Lara Flath, Robert Fumerton and Lavinia Liang ( August 4, 2026, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2026 accelerated the focus on the intersection of technology and securities litigation in two notable arenas: (1) securities class actions tied to artificial intelligence; and (2) prediction market platforms that allow users to trade contracts on the occurrence or nonoccurrence of real-world events....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.