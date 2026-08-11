Stakes Are High In Meta Bellwether Social Media Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 11, 2026, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A potential trillion-dollar bellwether trial slated to begin Wednesday over states' claims that Meta's social media platforms harm the mental health of children and are intentionally designed to be addictive puts a lot on the line, with one legal expert calling the fight "existential" to the social media industry....
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