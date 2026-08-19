Notable Q2 Updates In Insurance Class Actions

By Kevin Zimmerman ( August 19, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a quarterly column that follows insurance class action litigation across the country. This installment discusses three decisions on total loss valuation class actions from a circuit court, a federal district court and a state appellate court, as well as a novel ruling on depreciation in wildfire claims. ...
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