9th Circ. Panel Largely Upholds Block On Feds' Grant Terms
By Rachel Riley ( August 25, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel Tuesday mostly upheld an injunction blocking the Trump administration from imposing new grant restrictions on transportation and housing funding for dozens of local governments, concluding federal agencies likely overstepped their authority by barring the money from being used to promote "gender ideology" or "illegal immigration."...
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