Meta's $17B Child Safety Deal Puts Heat On Congress To Act
By Allison Grande ( August 28, 2026, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Meta's landmark $17.1 billion settlement of states' claims that it purposely addicted kids to social media mandates many of the safeguards increasingly being required by a growing patchwork of largely contested state child safety laws, boosting not only the profile of these measures but also the push for Congress to enact a more comprehensive fix....
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