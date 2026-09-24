AGs Push Congress To Regulate AI But Not Preempt State Laws

By Brian Steele ( September 24, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Nearly half the attorneys general in the United States implored Congress in a letter Thursday to "immediately" regulate the artificial intelligence industry and prohibit federal action from preempting state laws, telling U.S. House and Senate leaders that national security is at stake....
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