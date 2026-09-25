Real Estate Recap: Mideast Data Centers, NYC Amenity Race
By Real Estate Authority Staff ( September 25, 2026, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including attorney insights into how the war in Iran is affecting Middle East data center deals and how an amenity race is steering the New York City office market....
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