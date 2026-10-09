'A Moral Hazard': Kalshi Drug Trial Bets Spark Ethical Qualms

By Chris Villani ( October 9, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Kalshi Inc. opening prediction markets for clinical drug trials has raised a host of compliance concerns for attorneys, including the risk of insider trading among the wide swaths of stakeholders in the know about the trials, as well as the danger of compromising the trials themselves....
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