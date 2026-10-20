AGs' Paramount Settlement Reflects States' Growing Influence

By Robin Adelstein, Abraham Chang and Alex Cummings ( October 20, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 30, a California federal court approved a settlement between a group of states and Paramount Skydance to end the states' challenge of Paramount's $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The merger between Paramount and Warner Bros. closed on Oct. 6....
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