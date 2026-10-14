AGs Say Character.AI Chats Must Be Protected In Ch. 11 Sale
By Rick Archer ( October 14, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A group of state attorneys general told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday that protection of minors and privacy concerns need to be addressed before the company behind artificial intelligence entertainment platform Character.AI is allowed to sell its data in its Chapter 11 case....
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