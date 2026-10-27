Daily Mail, Publishers Fight Google's 'Multi-Year Delay'

By Bryan Koenig ( October 27, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Gannett, the Daily Mail and a certified class of website publishers urged a New York federal judge Monday not to let Google pause a scheduled advertising placement technology trial, arguing in twin briefs that the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust win is strong and Google's appeal won't disrupt the multidistrict litigation....
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