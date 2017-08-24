Expert Analysis

Heller Sequels And 2nd Amendment, Still Undecided: Part 3

By Robert W. Ludwig August 24, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Part 1 of this article discussed the absence of sequels a decade after D.C. v. Heller (2008), in which the U.S. Supreme Court  "creat[ed] a new blockbuster" individual right to guns "not apparent to the court for over two centuries," as critiqued by Fourth Circuit Judge Harvie Wilkinson, but seems not to want “to deal with any of the more unpleasant consequences of such a right.” As generally overlooked, a narrow 5-4 majority, lacking guidance from academics who consider the Second Amendment “baffling,” based its new...
