The Latest Developments In Criminal Cases Against Execs

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 10:47 AM EDT) -- This spring, there were several noteworthy developments in white collar government investigations impacting executives. Highlights include: In the foreign exchange currency manipulation investigation, the government suffered a major blow when a federal judge granted a former Barclays trader's motion for acquittal midtrial. Five executives were convicted in the first successful prosecution of top pharmaceutical executives in the opioid bribery scheme. Two executives became the first to be charged criminally under the Consumer Product Safety Act for failing to report defective products they were selling from China. Two executives were extradited from Asian countries to face white collar charges in the United States, one of whom was a Japanese...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS