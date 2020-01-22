3 Concerns If Your Witness Becomes Flippant At Deposition

Law360 (January 22, 2020, 4:58 PM EST) -- Last year, the Delaware Supreme Court criticized an experienced litigator for sitting idly by while a witness he represented at a deposition gave “flagrantly evasive, nonresponsive, and flippant answers.”[1] Although none of the parties in the appeal had raised the issue, the court felt “compelled to address [the witness’s] misconduct and the role of her counsel when faced with such a situation.”[2] In an addendum to its merits opinion, the court declared: Lawyers have an obligation to ensure that their clients do not undermine the integrity of the deposition proceedings by engaging in bad faith litigation tactics; they cannot simply sit...

