Ill. Ruling Bolsters Trend Against No-Injury Monitoring Claims

Law360 (October 16, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Courts have been divided for decades on whether to allow claims for medical monitoring, even when a plaintiff is not suffering a present physical injury. But many jurisdictions have not yet definitively ruled on the issue. And in some jurisdictions, no court — state or federal — has weighed in on the question at all. This can be particularly challenging for federal courts in such jurisdictions, which must follow the Erie doctrine — established in the U.S. Supreme Court's 1938 decision in Erie Railroad Co. v. Tompkins — and predict how the state's highest court will rule.[1] Such "Erie guesses" are particularly complex in the context...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS