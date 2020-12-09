FTC, State AGs Launch Suits Over Past Facebook Deals

Law360 (December 9, 2020, 2:43 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission and 48 attorneys general opened a multifront battle against Facebook on Wednesday in the growing antitrust pushback against the power of online platforms, filing complaints challenging ongoing conduct alongside years-old mergers whose initial clearance has long been criticized. Facebook was hit with dual federal court complaints Wednesday from the FTC and 48 attorneys general challenging its mergers with Instagram and WhatsApp. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Facebook, which acquired Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014 respectively, targeted the companies for acquisition to cut off prospective competition, the FTC and attorneys general said Wednesday in parallel complaints that may...

