Justices Must Weigh Class Cert. Denial Stats In Goldman Case

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:58 PM EDT) -- In an otherwise turbulent year, at least one aspect of life held true in 2020: Class certification motions were almost always granted in securities class actions. According to a recent presentation by Cornerstone Research Inc., class certification motions were denied in only 1% of securities class actions resolved between 2011 and 2020.[1] In addition, while many securities class actions are dismissed or settled before reaching a decision on class certification, those cases that do make it that far are almost always certified. In particular, NERA Economic Consulting reported in 2019 that 89% of the motions for class certification in securities fraud...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS