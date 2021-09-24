Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

States Go First In Google Display Ads Case

By Bryan Koenig (September 24, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas-led state attorneys general lawsuit against Google will go through briefing on dismissal motions while the rest of the massive consolidated case remains paused, a New York federal judge ruled Friday in an attempt to impose some order on litigation over the search giant's display advertising business.

U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel paused virtually all discovery and other briefing until he rules on a motion to dismiss against the Texas case, which like suits from publishers and advertisers accuses Google of monopolizing the display advertising market and abusing its role as a middleman for placing ads on third-party websites....

