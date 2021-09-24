States Go First In Google Display Ads Case

By Bryan Koenig (September 24, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Texas-led state attorneys general lawsuit against Google will go through briefing on dismissal motions while the rest of the massive consolidated case remains paused, a New York federal judge ruled Friday in an attempt to impose some order on litigation over the search giant's display advertising business. U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel paused virtually all discovery and other briefing until he rules on a motion to dismiss against the Texas case, which like suits from publishers and advertisers accuses Google of monopolizing the display advertising market and abusing its role as a middleman for placing ads on third-party websites....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS