What Happened In Flint: Trial To Pull Back Curtain On Crisis

By Cara Salvatore (February 11, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- The first civil trial over the Flint water crisis begins Tuesday in Michigan, where a federal jury will weigh claims that two water engineering companies neglected their duty to urgently warn that pipe corrosion could send lead into homes. Flint's switch to a new water supply in April 2014 became the subject of national outrage after it was discovered that the new Flint River water, inadequately treated for its alkalinity, leached lead from the pipes it traveled through to get to the homes of Flint residents. Water engineers Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam PC, or LAN, refused...

