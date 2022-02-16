What Cos. Can Learn From The 2021 FCA Recovery Statistics

By Suzanne Jaffe Bloom, Benjamin Sokoly and Jack Cartwright (February 16, 2022, 5:57 PM EST) -- On Feb. 1, the U.S. Department of Justice released its annual False Claims Act recovery statistics and announced that it had obtained more than $5.6 billion in settlements and judgments in fiscal year 2021 from civil cases involving fraud and false claims against the government.[1] This total — which was driven by record-breaking recoveries in the health care industry, a traditional leading area for FCA recoveries — is more than double the amount recovered in the previous fiscal year and marks the second-highest annual total ever, behind only the approximately $6.1 billion recovered in fiscal year 2014. The significant increase in...

