Flint Water Engineers Were 'Puzzle Pieces' Of Crisis, Jury Told

By Cara Salvatore (February 28, 2022, 11:08 PM EST) -- The first bellwether trial over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis began Monday as lawyers for a group of residents told a federal jury that two engineering contractors brushed off their paramount duty to sound alarms over lead. Opening arguments began Monday morning in Ann Arbor after two weeks of jury selection in the trial by four Flint children against water engineering companies Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam. Both sides in the first bellwether trial over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis say the case is like a puzzle. They differ, however, on whether water engineering companies Veolia North America...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS