Flint's Water Processing 'Made It Worse,' Chemist Testifies

By Cara Salvatore (March 1, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- Flint, Michigan's processing of salty Flint River water at its treatment plant ended up making the water even more corrosive to metal, a water chemist told a federal jury in Ann Arbor on Tuesday as the first witness in a bellwether lead-poisoning trial. In the trial, which started Monday, a group of four children claim water engineering contractors Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam failed to urgently alert the city to concerns over lead corrosion as it switched from Lake Huron water to Flint River water in April 2014. The two are accused of neglecting their professional standard of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS