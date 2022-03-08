Engineer Wasn't Dogged On Flint Corrosion Fears, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (March 8, 2022, 9:19 PM EST) -- A water engineer on Tuesday told a federal jury weighing claims over the Flint, Michigan, water crisis that he did not aggressively push back in a meeting where state officials advocated delaying corrosion testing. Lockwood Andrews & Newnam engineer Warren Green was on the stand Tuesday. In 2013 and 2014, he was the highest-ranking engineer in Flint for contractor LAN, which faces professional negligence claims alongside contractor Veolia North America, as each did work in which four bellwether plaintiffs allege the engineers should have warned about the danger of lead corrosion around the city's switch to a new water source, the...

