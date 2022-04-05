Ex-Flint Mayor Says Water Report Omitted Safety Concerns

By Cara Salvatore (April 5, 2022, 10:25 PM EDT) -- Flint, Michigan's former mayor told a federal jury Tuesday that a water contractor now facing professional-negligence claims told city managers that corrosion control was primarily a matter of the water's appearance, not its safety. Dayne Walling, mayor when the Flint water crisis unfolded in 2014 and 2015, has been on the stand as part of a long trial over four Flint children's claims that water engineering contractors Veolia North America LLC and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam Inc. neglected a professional obligation to warn the city that a new water source, the Flint River, would corrode the lead pipes it began flowing...

