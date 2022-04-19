Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Flint Official Gave Bad Info To Congress, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore (April 19, 2022, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A former Flint, Michigan, emergency manager admitted that he was "not accurate" in telling Congress he learned about lead in water in the city only after leaving his position, according to a deposition video played for a federal jury Tuesday after the official took the Fifth and refused to testify live.

The development came in a lengthy trial against two water engineering contractors being blamed for professional negligence by four children claiming they were poisoned by lead in the Flint water crisis. When the city began sourcing its water from the Flint River, that water corroded lead in pipes and sent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!