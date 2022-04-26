Flint Official Says State Ignored Water Concerns

By Cara Salvatore (April 26, 2022, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A former water official for the city of Flint, Michigan, told a jury Tuesday he expressed concerns to state regulators about plans to imminently switch the water supply, which ultimately resulted in lead contamination, but never received a response. Former official Mike Glasgow had a leadership role at the Flint Water Treatment Plant during a period when there was a plan to switch the city's water source from Lake Huron water via Detroit to Flint River water. Four children who say they were poisoned when the new water corroded lead pipes and joints are bringing the case against two contractors who...

