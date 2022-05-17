The Week In Bankruptcy: Purdue Bonus, PR Pension Appeal

By Vince Sullivan (May 17, 2022, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Two dozen states objected to proposed bonus payments for the CEO of bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma, the First Circuit declined to rehear an appeal over changes made to Puerto Rican teacher pensions as part of the island's restructuring, and Affordable Care Act penalties are taxes in bankruptcy court. This is the week in bankruptcy. Bonus Brawl Continues A group of state attorneys general have once again objected to proposed bonus payments for Purdue Pharma LP's CEO, telling a New York bankruptcy judge that he was a part of the corporate culture that led to the national opioid crisis. In a motion...

