Cyber Training Center To Give State AGs Enforcement Boost

By Allison Grande (May 27, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- State attorneys general have launched a new center to bolster their coordination and education on cyber and technology issues, putting them on stronger footing to pursue more complex probes into how BigTech and other major companies use and secure consumers' data. The National Association of Attorneys General on May 9 announced the establishment of the Center on Cyber and Technology, which will develop programs and resources to help state AGs and their staffs understand rapidly emerging and evolving technologies and apply this knowledge to their work on cybercrime, data privacy and other related issues. While consumer protection, privacy and cybersecurity are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS