US Trustee Fee Hike Nixed, Infowars To Drop Its Ch. 11 Case

By Vince Sullivan (June 7, 2022, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a law raising U.S. Trustee's Office fees, podcast conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is dropping Infowars' Chapter 11 case, and the Carolina Panthers' owner moved a real estate development venture into bankruptcy. This is the week in bankruptcy. Fee Hike Axed The U.S. Supreme Court unanimously struck down a 2017 fee increase charged to Chapter 11 debtors in districts administered by the U.S. Trustee's Office, saying the law violated the clause of the Constitution that requires bankruptcy laws to be applied uniformly. In an opinion authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court ruled in favor...

