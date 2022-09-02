Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Week In Bankruptcy

Sears, Boy Scouts Each Move Closer To Ch. 11 Resolutions

By Vince Sullivan (September 2, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The yearslong dispute between Sears and its former CEO ended with a deal, the Boy Scouts of America took a giant leap toward confirmation, and crypto investment platform Celsius wants to release $56 million of digital assets. This is the week in bankruptcy.

Sears Claims Resolved

A New York bankruptcy judge said he would approve a $175 million deal to resolve claims by Sears against its former CEO, although he would delay signing the order to give parties time to look over a last-minute addition to the settlement.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said he would approve the deal ending the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!