Voyager Sells Digital Assets For $1B, FTX Finds $5B In Crypto

By Vince Sullivan (January 13, 2023, 7:17 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency debtors put billions of dollars in play this week as Voyager Digital Holdings got the nod for a $1 billion sale of assets and FTX Trading located $5 billion of its own assets. Over at the U.S. Supreme Court, the justices wrestled with Puerto Rican sovereignty in a case involving the island's fiscal board. This is the week in bankruptcy....

