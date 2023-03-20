Catching Up With Delaware's Chancery Court

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 20, 2023, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Ketchup, cannabis and a controversial Florida law were at the heart of rulings and court proceedings last week in Delaware's Chancery Court. Also seen on the docket: potential settlements of litigation involving Groupon and Madison Square Garden Entertainment, allegations of "secret" investors in Houghton Mifflin's merger with Veritas Capital, and an award of one more buck per share for Mindbody shareholders....

