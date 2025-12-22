The Major Securities Litigation Rulings And Trends Of 2025

By Maeve O’Connor and Elliot Greenfield ( December 22, 2025, 10:15 AM EST) -- 2025 was an exciting year in the securities litigation space, with numerous interesting developments that may significantly affect the law and litigation strategy in 2026 and beyond. Among other things, the past 12 months saw an increased focus on disclosures concerning artificial intelligence, signs of growing judicial scrutiny at the class certification stage and shifting regulatory priorities at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....