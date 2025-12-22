Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

The Major Securities Litigation Rulings And Trends Of 2025

By Maeve O’Connor and Elliot Greenfield ( December 22, 2025, 10:15 AM EST) -- 2025 was an exciting year in the securities litigation space, with numerous interesting developments that may significantly affect the law and litigation strategy in 2026 and beyond. Among other things, the past 12 months saw an increased focus on disclosures concerning artificial intelligence, signs of growing judicial scrutiny at the class certification stage and shifting regulatory priorities at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies